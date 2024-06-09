HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsSwift [2021-2024] vs Tiago EV

Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] vs Tata Tiago EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Tata Tiago EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi and Tata Tiago EV Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE Medium Range. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Tiago EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Tiago ev
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range-250 - 315 km/charge
Mileage22.38 to 30.9 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-19.2 kwh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.2-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
1.2L Dual JetPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
858250 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.85.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamRear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14175 / 65 R14
Length
38453769 mm
Wheelbase
24502400 mm
Kerb Weight
875-
Height
15301536 mm
Width
17351677 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Bootspace
268240 litres
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,61,5758,44,583
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,4507,99,000
RTO
28,8089,000
Insurance
32,81736,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,21918,153
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes
Cons
Jumpy ride quality on speeds

Swift [2021-2024] Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Punch
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Dzirenull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Dzire

