Swift [2021-2024] vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Safari [2021-2023] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 5.99 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Mileage 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.