HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsSwift [2021-2024] vs Punch

Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] vs Tata Punch

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pure MT. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18.8 to 20.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Punch
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 6 Lakhs
Mileage22.38 to 30.9 kmpl18.8 to 20.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Punch
Tata Punch
Pure MT
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.218.97
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm86 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet1.2 Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
858702
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14185 / 70 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamSemi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14185 / 70 R15
Length
38453827
Wheelbase
24502445
Kerb Weight
875-
Height
15301615
Width
17351742
No of Seating Rows
22
Bootspace
268366
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
3737
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,61,5756,67,100
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,4505,99,900
RTO
28,80835,446
Insurance
32,81731,254
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,21914,338
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
5-star safety ratingCatchy exterior stylingRelatively comfortable
Cons
Lacks many features that newer rivals offerLacklustre steering

Swift [2021-2024] Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Dzirenull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Dzire

Punch Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hyundai Externull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Punch vs Exter
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Nexon 1199 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Punch vs Nexon
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Altroz1199.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual6.6 - 10.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Punch vs Altroz
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Tiagonull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.65 - 8.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Punch vs Tiago

Trending cars

  • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Australian version of the Fronx will use the 1.5L petrol engine mated to mild hybrid tech
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx soon to be exported to Australia? Here's why
    6 Jun 2024
    Jorge Martin will be moving to Aprilia next season, while Ducati signed Marc Marquez to join Francesco Bagnaia at the factory team
    Jorge Martin joins Aprilia Racing as Marc Marquez takes factory seat at Ducati
    6 Jun 2024
    Kush Maini inched closer to his F1 dream as he tested the Alpine F1 race car
    India’s Kush Maini completes his first F1 test with Alpine F1 Team
    7 Jun 2024
    2024 Bajaj Chetak 2901 is the most affordable variant of the electric scooter.
    Bajaj Chetak 2901 launched at 95,998, gets 123 km of range
    7 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
    Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
    23 Jan 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
    View all
     