Swift [2021-2024] vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Nexon ev [2020-2023] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 5.99 Lakhs ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Range - 312.0 Mileage 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1197 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8.5 Hrs

In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.