In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312.0
|Mileage
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8.5 Hrs