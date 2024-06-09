HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] vs Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]

In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Nexon ev [2020-2023]
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Range-312.0
Mileage22.38 to 30.9 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-8.5 Hrs

Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Nexon EV [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]
XM
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
23.2-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
1.2L Dual JetPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
858312
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNot Applicable
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Minimum Turning Radius
4.85.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14215 / 60 R16
Length
38453993
Wheelbase
24502498
Kerb Weight
8751400
Height
15301606
Width
17351811
No of Seating Rows
22
Bootspace
268350
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
37-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,61,57514,65,780
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,45013,99,000
RTO
28,8086,230
Insurance
32,81760,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,21931,505
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Futuristic stylingLarger infotaiment system with a faster and friendlier UIHigher top speed, better range and overall performance
Cons
Infotainment system has glitchesBuild quality still not up to the markMarginally more expensive than before

