Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] vs Tata Nexon

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Tata Nexon , assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 8.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Nexon : 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Nexon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Nexon
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 8.1 Lakhs
Mileage22.38 to 30.9 kmpl17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
₹8.10 Lakhs*
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
23.2-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
858-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamRear - Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutFront - Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
Length
38453995 mm
Wheelbase
24502498 mm
Kerb Weight
875-
Height
15301602 mm
Width
17351804 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Bootspace
268382 litres
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3744 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,61,5759,23,022
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,4508,09,990
RTO
28,80868,699
Insurance
32,81743,833
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,21919,839
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Stylish new design Updated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience
Cons
Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be better New HVAC controls lack haptic feedback

