In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Harrier [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 13.84 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4