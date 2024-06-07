HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsSwift [2021-2024] vs Altroz CNG

Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] vs Tata Altroz CNG

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Tata Altroz CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Tata Altroz CNG Price starts at Rs. 7.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG: 1199 cc engine, 18.53 to 19.33 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Altroz CNG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Altroz cng
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 7.55 Lakhs
Mileage22.38 to 30.9 kmpl18.53 to 19.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders43

Filters
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Altroz CNG
Tata Altroz CNG
XE
₹7.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm103 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.2-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet1.2 L CNG
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
858-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.85 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTwist beam with coil spring and shock absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14165 / 80 R14
Length
38453990 mm
Wheelbase
24502501 mm
Kerb Weight
875-
Height
15301523 mm
Width
17351755 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Bootspace
268210 litres
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3760 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,61,5758,52,048
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,4507,55,400
RTO
28,80854,324
Insurance
32,81741,824
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,21918,313
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Generous boot space despite CNG kitDecent in-cabin feature listOffered across multiple variants
Cons
Not an excitable drive

Swift [2021-2024] Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Punch
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Dzirenull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Dzire

Trending cars

  • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Tata Altroz Racer will be offered only with a manual transmission paired with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine
    Tata Altroz Racer launched with sporty performance, priced from 9.49 lakh
    7 Jun 2024
    Kush Maini inched closer to his F1 dream as he tested the Alpine F1 race car
    India’s Kush Maini completes his first F1 test with Alpine F1 Team
    7 Jun 2024
    The Tata Altroz is now available in two new trims and an updated top-spec variant
    Tata Altroz updated with more features, two new variants, priced from 9 lakh
    7 Jun 2024
    2024 Bajaj Chetak 2901 is the most affordable variant of the electric scooter.
    Bajaj Chetak 2901 launched at 95,998, gets 123 km of range
    7 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better?
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better? | All Things Auto
    7 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
    View all
     