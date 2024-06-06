HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] vs Skoda Slavia

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Active 1.0L TSI MT. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 19 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Slavia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Slavia
BrandMaruti SuzukiSkoda
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 10.69 Lakhs
Mileage22.38 to 30.9 kmpl19 to 20.32 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm178 nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.2-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet1.0 TSI Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
858-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTwist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMcPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14-
Length
38454541 mm
Wheelbase
24502651 mm
Kerb Weight
875-
Height
15301507 mm
Width
17351752 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Bootspace
268521 litres
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,61,57512,21,246
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,45010,69,000
RTO
28,8081,13,230
Insurance
32,81738,516
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,21926,249
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Spacious cabinGood feature listPeppy engine
Cons
Costly top variantSegment in decline

