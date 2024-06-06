Swift [2021-2024] vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Rapid tsi Brand Maruti Suzuki Skoda Price ₹ 5.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.