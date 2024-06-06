HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for RXE MT. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 19.0 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Kiger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Kiger
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 6 Lakhs
Mileage22.38 to 30.9 kmpl19.0 to 20.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Kiger
Renault Kiger
RXE MT
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.219.1 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet1.0L Energy
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
858767 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
Length
38453991 mm
Wheelbase
24502500 mm
Kerb Weight
875-
Height
15301605 mm
Width
17351750 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Bootspace
268405 litres
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3740 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,61,5756,63,532
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,4505,99,990
RTO
28,80833,000
Insurance
32,81730,042
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,21914,261
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Competitively pricedYoutful exterior designRelatively well equipped cabin
Cons
Lots of features only at optional extraQuality of cabin not quite upmarketNaturally-aspirated petrol motor is rather uninspiring to drive

