HomeCompare CarsSwift [2021-2024] vs Duster

Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] vs Renault Duster

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 9.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RXS 1.5 Petrol MT. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Duster: 1498 cc engine, 14.19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Duster
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 9.39 Lakhs
Mileage22.38 to 30.9 kmpl14.19 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Duster
Renault Duster
RXS 1.5 Petrol MT
₹9.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.214.19
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet1.5 H4K
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
858825
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.85.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14215 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTrailing Arm with Coil Springs and Double Acting Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14215 / 65 R17
Length
38454360
Wheelbase
24502673
Kerb Weight
875-
Height
15301695
Width
17351822
No of Seating Rows
22
Bootspace
268475
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
3750
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,61,57511,21,980
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,4509,86,050
RTO
28,80872,902
Insurance
32,81748,754
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,21923,819
Expert Rating
-

