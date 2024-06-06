HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 174 to 19.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Magnite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Magnite
BrandMaruti SuzukiNissan
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 6 Lakhs
Mileage22.38 to 30.9 kmpl174 to 19.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.218.75
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet1.0L B4D
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
858750
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.85
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTwin-tube Telescopic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
Length
38453994
Wheelbase
24502500
Kerb Weight
875939
Height
15301572
Width
17351758
No of Seating Rows
22
Bootspace
268336
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
3740
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsNo
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,61,5756,70,053
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,4505,99,900
RTO
28,80835,426
Insurance
32,81734,227
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,21914,402
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Stylish exterior designValue for money propositionGood ground clearence
Cons
Ride quality is shoddyNo diesel optionPost-sales service may be an issue

