Swift [2021-2024] vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Kicks Brand Maruti Suzuki Nissan Price ₹ 5.99 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.