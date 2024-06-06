In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp Pro EverGreen 1.5 Turbo MT. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Hector Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Hector
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4