In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EverGreen. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Comet EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Comet ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 6.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|230 km/charge
|Mileage
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|17.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)