Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] vs MG Comet EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EverGreen. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Comet ev
BrandMaruti SuzukiMG
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 6.99 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage22.38 to 30.9 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
EverGreen
₹9.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
23.2-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
858230 Km
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.84.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14145 / 70 R12
Length
38452974 mm
Wheelbase
24502010 mm
Kerb Weight
875-
Height
15301640 mm
Width
17351505 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Bootspace
268-
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
53 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,61,5759,93,318
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,4509,39,800
RTO
28,80812,000
Insurance
32,81741,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,21921,350
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range
Cons
Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

Swift [2021-2024] Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Punch
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Dzirenull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Dzire

