Swift [2021-2024] vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Xl6 [2019-2022] Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.99 Lakhs ₹ 9.85 Lakhs Mileage 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 4 4

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.