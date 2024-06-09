In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Wagon r [2019-2022]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 4.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|21.79 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual - 5 Gears, AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
|Cylinders
|4
|3