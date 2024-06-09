Swift [2021-2024] vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Wagon r [2019-2022] Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.99 Lakhs ₹ 4.93 Lakhs Mileage 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl 21.79 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual - 5 Gears, AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override Cylinders 4 3

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.