Swift [2021-2024] vs Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 5.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift [2021-2024] vs Wagon R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift [2021-2024] Wagon r
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 5.99 Lakhs₹ 5.54 Lakhs
Mileage22.38 to 30.9 kmpl23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
LXI 1.0
₹5.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.224.35 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1.2L Dual JetK10B
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
858779 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.84.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14155 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14155 / 80 R13
Length
38453655 mm
Wheelbase
24502435 mm
Kerb Weight
875810 kg
Height
15301675 mm
Width
17351620 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Bootspace
268341 litres
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3732 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,61,5756,08,310
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,4505,54,500
RTO
28,80827,010
Insurance
32,81726,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,21913,074
Expert Rating
