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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Volkswagen Vento

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Vento Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-presso Vento
BrandMaruti SuzukiVolkswagen
Price₹ 3.5 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Mileage24.12 to 32.73 kmpl16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Grille
Dashboard
Gear Shifter
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1L TSI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.12 kmpl17.69
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & CoiL SpringSemi-Independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13185 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
3565 mm4390
Wheelbase
2380 mm2553
Height
1553 mm1467
Kerb Weight
726 kg1134
Width
1520 mm1699
Bootspace
240 litres494
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres55
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
No1
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Shift Indicator
-Dynamic
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Warranty (Years)
24
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoDigital Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,89,17211,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
3,49,9009,99,900
RTO
17,49676,323
Insurance
21,27643,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,36424,078
Expert Rating
-

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