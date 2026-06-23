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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-presso Polo
BrandMaruti SuzukiVolkswagen
Price₹ 3.5 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage24.12 to 32.73 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Open Trunk
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.0L MPI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.12 kmpl17.74
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres4.9
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & CoiL SpringSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13175 / 70 R14
Ground Clearance
180 mm168
Length
3565 mm3971
Wheelbase
2380 mm2469
Height
1553 mm1469
Kerb Weight
726 kg1015
Width
1520 mm1682
Bootspace
240 litres280
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres45
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
NoNo
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripMulti-Function Display
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Shift Indicator
-No
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoWith Key
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
24
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
BlackBlack & Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,89,1727,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
3,49,9006,27,000
RTO
17,49650,190
Insurance
21,27630,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,36415,220
Expert Rating
-

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