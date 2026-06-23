In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S-presso
|Polo
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3