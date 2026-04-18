In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S-presso
|Yaris
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|3
|4