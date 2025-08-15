In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S-presso
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4