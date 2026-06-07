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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Tata Tiago

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Tiago Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-presso Tiago
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 3.5 Lakhs₹ 4.69 Lakhs
Mileage24.12 to 32.73 kmpl-
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago
Tata Tiago
Smart Petrol Manual
₹4.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.2 NA Revotron
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.12 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13155 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & CoiL SpringRear Twist Beam with Coil Spring Mounted on Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent Lower wishbone, McPherson (Dual Path) Strut Type
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13155 / 80 R13
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
3565 mm3813 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm2400 mm
Height
1553 mm1535 mm
Kerb Weight
726 kg-
Width
1520 mm1684 mm
Bootspace
240 litres447 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres35 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
No-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trip-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
-Gear
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
No-
Distance to Empty
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Power Windows
NoNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyYes
One Touch - Up
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
No-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront & Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Warranty (Years)
23 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000 Kms
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
No6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Display
NoHD Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags: Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,89,1725,28,110
Ex-Showroom Price
3,49,9004,69,990
RTO
17,49626,300
Insurance
21,27631,320
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,36411,351
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride qualityManoeuvrable in city trafficSharp Exterior

Cons

Underpowered engineThe quality of 360 degree cameraFixed headrests for all passengers

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