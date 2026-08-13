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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-presso Punch
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 3.5 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage24.12 to 32.73 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Gear Shifter
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.2L Revotron
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.12 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & CoiL SpringSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
180 mm193 mm
Length
3565 mm3876 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm2445 mm
Height
1553 mm1615 mm
Kerb Weight
726 kg-
Width
1520 mm1742 mm
Bootspace
240 litres366 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres37 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
NoManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
No-
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
No-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trip-
Tachometer
No-
Shift Indicator
--
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Door Ajar Warning
No-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
No-
Distance to Empty
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableNo
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key-
One Touch - Up
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,89,1726,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
3,49,9005,59,000
RTO
17,49631,360
Insurance
21,27634,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,36413,443
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

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