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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Tata Nexon

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Tata Nexon, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Nexon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-presso Nexon
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 3.5 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage24.12 to 32.73 kmpl17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
24.12 kmpl17.44 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & CoiL SpringSemi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
180 mm208 mm
Length
3565 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm2498 mm
Height
1553 mm1620 mm
Kerb Weight
726 kg-
Width
1520 mm1804 mm
Bootspace
240 litres382 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres44 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
NoManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
No-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trip2 Trips
Tachometer
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
-No
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Scuff Plates
NoOptional
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal with Key
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,89,1728,37,886
Ex-Showroom Price
3,49,9007,39,990
RTO
17,49663,019
Insurance
21,27634,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,36418,009
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish new design Updated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience

Cons

Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be better New HVAC controls lack haptic feedback

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