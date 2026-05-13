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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Tata Altroz

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Altroz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-presso Altroz
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 3.5 Lakhs₹ 6.3 Lakhs
Mileage24.12 to 32.73 kmpl19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Altroz
Tata Altroz
Smart Petrol 5MT
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Side Mirror Body
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.2 Revotron
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.12 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13185 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & CoiL SpringTwist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent MacPherson Dual Path Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13185 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
180 mm165 mm
Length
3565 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm2501 mm
Height
1553 mm1523 mm
Kerb Weight
726 kg-
Width
1520 mm1755 mm
Bootspace
240 litres345 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres37 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
NoManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
No1
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trip2 Trips
Tachometer
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
--
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Distance to Empty
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyManual
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,89,1727,17,707
Ex-Showroom Price
3,49,9006,29,990
RTO
17,49655,529
Insurance
21,27631,688
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,36415,426
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Premium features setMultiple engine optionsWell designed

Cons

Lack of quality at placesLethargic diesel engineNoisy cabin for CNG variants

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Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso failed to impress at the Global NCAP crash test as the car scored three-star safety rating.
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29 Jun 2022
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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