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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Skoda Rapid TSI

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Rapid TSI Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-presso Rapid tsi
BrandMaruti SuzukiSkoda
Price₹ 3.5 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage24.12 to 32.73 kmpl16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.0 TSI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.12 kmpl18.97
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres5.3
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & CoiL SpringCompound link crank-axle
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13185 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
180 mm116
Length
3565 mm4413
Wheelbase
2380 mm2552
Height
1553 mm1466
Kerb Weight
726 kg1112
Width
1520 mm1699
Bootspace
240 litres460
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres55
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
No2
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripElectronic 1 Trip
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Shift Indicator
-No
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote with Boot Opener
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoAll
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
24
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
BlackEbony Sand and Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,89,1728,64,414
Ex-Showroom Price
3,49,9007,79,000
RTO
17,49654,530
Insurance
21,27630,384
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,36418,579

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