In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Kiger Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S-presso
|Kiger
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3