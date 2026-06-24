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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kiger

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Kiger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-presso Kiger
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 3.5 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage24.12 to 32.73 kmpl18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kiger
Renault Kiger
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Instrument Cluster
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.0L Energy
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.12 kmpl19.17 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric) steering with 3 spokes
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & CoiL SpringTorsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
180 mm205 mm
Length
3565 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm2500 mm
Height
1553 mm1605 mm
Kerb Weight
726 kg-
Width
1520 mm1750 mm
Bootspace
240 litres405 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres40 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
NoManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
No2
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
-No
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
2No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000No
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoN0
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,89,1726,43,117
Ex-Showroom Price
3,49,9005,81,000
RTO
17,49632,240
Insurance
21,27629,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,36413,823
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