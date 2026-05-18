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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-presso Duster
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 3.5 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage24.12 to 32.73 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
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Specification
Engine Type
K10CTurbo TCe 100
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.12 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Manual-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & CoiL Spring-
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring-
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13-
Ground Clearance
180 mm212 mm
Length
3565 mm4343 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm2657 mm
Height
1553 mm1701 mm
Kerb Weight
726 kg-
Width
1520 mm1815 mm
Bootspace
240 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Air Conditioner
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
No-
Cruise Control
No-
12V Power Outlets
No-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trip2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
--
Instrument Cluster
Digital7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
No-
Distance to Empty
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyManual
One Touch - Up
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyCupholders in Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
No-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,89,17212,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
3,49,90010,49,000
RTO
17,4961,04,900
Insurance
21,27645,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,36425,796
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

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Latest Car & Bike News

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  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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30 Dec 2024
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso failed to impress at the Global NCAP crash test as the car scored three-star safety rating.
Watch: Made in India Maruti S-Presso score 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
29 Jun 2022
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