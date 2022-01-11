In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Kicks Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S-presso
|Kicks
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|₹ 9.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1330 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4