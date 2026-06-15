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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-presso Comet ev
BrandMaruti SuzukiMG
Price₹ 3.5 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage24.12 to 32.73 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity998 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Grille
Dashboard
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
24.12 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres4.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & CoiL SpringMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13145 / 70 R12
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
3565 mm2974 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm2010 mm
Height
1553 mm1640 mm
Kerb Weight
726 kg-
Width
1520 mm1505 mm
Bootspace
240 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
NoYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trip-
Tachometer
NoNo
Shift Indicator
-No
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoNo
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
2No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No120000
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Interior Colours
BlackStarlight Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,89,1727,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
3,49,9007,49,800
RTO
17,4969,000
Insurance
21,27634,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,36417,058
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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