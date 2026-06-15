In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs Comet EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S-presso
|Comet ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|230 km/charge
|Mileage
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|17.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)