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HomeCompare CarsS-Presso vs XL6 [2019-2022]

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Presso vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-presso Xl6 [2019-2022]
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 3.5 Lakhs₹ 9.85 Lakhs
Mileage24.12 to 32.73 kmpl17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K10CK15B Smart Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.12 kmpl19.01
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & CoiL SpringTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
180 mm180
Length
3565 mm4445
Wheelbase
2380 mm2740
Height
1553 mm1700
Kerb Weight
726 kg1180
Width
1520 mm1775
Bootspace
240 litres209
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person6
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres45
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
No3
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Shift Indicator
-Yes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Seat Adjustment
No6 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
4000040000
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Find My Car
NoOptional
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)3 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,89,17211,34,910
Ex-Showroom Price
3,49,9009,98,000
RTO
17,49683,470
Insurance
21,27642,940
Accessories Charges
010,000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,36424,393
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Videos

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