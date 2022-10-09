In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Cross vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S-cross
|Polo
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3