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Maruti Suzuki S-Cross vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Cross vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-cross Polo
BrandMaruti SuzukiVolkswagen
Price₹ 8.39 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage18.4 to 18.5 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Sigma
₹8.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Door Handle
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid1.0L MPI
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
890.4798.75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5517.74
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.54.9
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with coil springSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 70 R14
Ground Clearance
180168
Length
43003971
Wheelbase
26002469
Kerb Weight
11301015
Height
15951469
Width
17851682
Bootspace
353280
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
4845
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
24
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
Optional-
Find My Car
Optional-
Emergency Call
Optional-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
High-beam Assist
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack & Grey
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,57,8687,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
8,39,0006,27,000
RTO
70,75050,190
Insurance
38,65130,446
Accessories Charges
8,9670
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,58815,220
Expert Rating

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Latest Car & Bike News

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross crossover has been silently discontinued from the brand's product lineup.
Maruti Suzuki silently removes S-Cross from Nexa website. What's cooking?
9 Oct 2022
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New-gen S-Cross was never launched in the Indian market.
2022 Suzuki S-Cross with Strong Hybrid launched in global market
26 Oct 2022
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
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Latest Videos

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Maruti may soon renew its focus on SUV segment
2 Jun 2021
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30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross now comes exclusively with a petrol engine and also offers a four-speed torque converter unit.
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2020 Petrol Automatic: First drive review
25 Aug 2020
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