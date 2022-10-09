S-Cross vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-cross Yaris Brand Maruti Suzuki Toyota Price ₹ 8.39 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.