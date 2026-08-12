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Maruti Suzuki S-Cross vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Cross vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-cross Urban cruiser hyryder
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 8.39 Lakhs₹ 11.31 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage18.4 to 18.5 kmpl19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1462 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Sigma
₹8.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid1.5L K e-Drive Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
890.4950 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5521.11 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.55.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with coil springTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16215 / 60 R17
Ground Clearance
180-
Length
43004365 mm
Wheelbase
26002600 mm
Kerb Weight
1130-
Height
15951645 mm
Width
17851795 mm
Bootspace
353373 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4845 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
Optional-
Emergency Call
OptionalNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoCup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,57,86812,69,285
Ex-Showroom Price
8,39,00011,31,000
RTO
70,7501,25,730
Insurance
38,65112,555
Accessories Charges
8,9670
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,58827,281
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong Hybrid technologyStylish looks

Cons

Drive lacks enthusiasmCompromised boot space

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Latest Car & Bike News

Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,999, the Aero Black Edition styling package for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a distinctive visual upgrade to the SUV.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Aero Black Edition package, priced at 31,999
12 Aug 2026
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross crossover has been silently discontinued from the brand's product lineup.
Maruti Suzuki silently removes S-Cross from Nexa website. What's cooking?
9 Oct 2022
The Prestige Package bring in 10 dealer fitted accesories to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
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New-gen S-Cross was never launched in the Indian market.
2022 Suzuki S-Cross with Strong Hybrid launched in global market
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Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
11 Oct 2022
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  News

Latest Videos

Maruti is planning to have a relook at its overall portfolio of products soon, especially the SUV segment.
Maruti may soon renew its focus on SUV segment
2 Jun 2021
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
28 Aug 2022
A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
17 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross now comes exclusively with a petrol engine and also offers a four-speed torque converter unit.
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2020 Petrol Automatic: First drive review
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