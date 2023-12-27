Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsS-Cross vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2023 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, ...Read More

Filters
S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Sigma
₹8.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K15B Smart HybridK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
890.4950 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5521.12 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,57,86812,55,041
Ex-Showroom Price
8,39,00010,86,000
RTO
70,7501,18,930
Insurance
38,65149,611
Accessories Charges
8,9670
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,58826,975

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx e-scooter gets a 2.65 kWh battery pack promising a range of 100 km on a single charge, while the top speed is rated at 65 kmph
    Yo Bykes Trust-Drift Hx high-speed electric scooter unveiled with 100 km range
    27 Dec 2023
    MG Motor's ZS EV electric SUV is seen charging up at one of the Zeon charging stations. The carmaker has tied up with Zeon as one of its charging point operators.
    MG Motor expands EV charging network, ties up with Zeon as its sixth charging partner
    27 Dec 2023
    HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India
    Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event
    27 Dec 2023
    Xero EV aims to produce 15,000 electric two-wheelers with swappable batteries by 2025.
    Xero EV aims to produce 15,000 electric scooters by 2025, focusing on last-mile delivery segment
    27 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     