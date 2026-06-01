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Maruti Suzuki S-Cross vs Toyota Urban Cruiser

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Cross vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-cross Urban cruiser
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 8.39 Lakhs₹ 8.5 Lakhs
Mileage18.4 to 18.5 kmpl17 to 18.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Sigma
₹8.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Mid Grade MT
₹8.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
K15B Smart HybridK15B
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
890.4817
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5517.03
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.55.2
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with coil springTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
180-
Length
43003995
Wheelbase
26002500
Kerb Weight
11301115
Height
15951640
Width
17851790
Bootspace
353328
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
4848
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
OptionalNo
Emergency Call
OptionalNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
High-beam Assist
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack/Dark Brown
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,57,8689,83,483
Ex-Showroom Price
8,39,0008,72,500
RTO
70,75064,350
Insurance
38,65146,133
Accessories Charges
8,9670
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,58821,138
Expert Rating
-

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