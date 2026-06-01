S-Cross vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-cross Urban cruiser Brand Maruti Suzuki Toyota Price ₹ 8.39 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.