In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Cross vs Rumion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S-cross
|Rumion
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4