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Maruti Suzuki S-Cross vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Cross vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-cross Rumion
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 8.39 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage18.4 to 18.5 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Sigma
₹8.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
890.4923 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.55-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.55.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with coil springTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
180-
Length
43004460 mm
Wheelbase
26002740 mm
Kerb Weight
1130-
Height
15951690 mm
Width
17851735 mm
Bootspace
353-
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4845 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
Optional-
Emergency Call
Optional-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,57,86811,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
8,39,0009,79,000
RTO
70,75081,160
Insurance
38,65151,579
Accessories Charges
8,9670
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,58823,895
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Rumion vs Ertiga

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Latest Car & Bike News

Utility Vehicles comprising the Innova range, Fortuner, Hilux, and Rumion, contributed 68 per cent of the total sales for Toyota in February 2025
Toyota registers 13% growth in February FY25 sales backed by Innova, Fortuner, Rumion
1 Mar 2025
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross crossover has been silently discontinued from the brand's product lineup.
Maruti Suzuki silently removes S-Cross from Nexa website. What's cooking?
9 Oct 2022
Toyota Rumion's base variant is offered in five colour options.
Toyota Rumion becomes affordable: Here's how
9 Mar 2026
The Toyota Rumion is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.67 lakh, ex-showroom and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.96 lakh.
Toyota Rumion prices hiked by 13,000 across all variants. Check details
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New-gen S-Cross was never launched in the Indian market.
2022 Suzuki S-Cross with Strong Hybrid launched in global market
26 Oct 2022
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
11 Oct 2022
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  News

Latest Videos

Maruti is planning to have a relook at its overall portfolio of products soon, especially the SUV segment.
Maruti may soon renew its focus on SUV segment
2 Jun 2021
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross now comes exclusively with a petrol engine and also offers a four-speed torque converter unit.
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2020 Petrol Automatic: First drive review
25 Aug 2020
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
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