In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3.
S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.55 kmpl mileage.
Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Cross vs Punch EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S-cross
|Punch ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315-421 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-