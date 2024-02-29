Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross vs Tata Punch EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

S-Cross vs Punch EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-cross Punch ev
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 8.39 Lakhs₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Range-315-421 km/charge
Mileage18.55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-25 kWh
Engine Capacity1462 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic
Charging Time--
S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Sigma
₹8.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
Smart 3.3
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
890.4315 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.55-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,57,86811,58,098
Ex-Showroom Price
8,39,00010,98,999
RTO
70,75012,000
Insurance
38,65146,599
Accessories Charges
8,9670
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,58824,892
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish front face designPlenty of features in the cabinDecent range

Cons

Space in the rear is still limitedShould have had more unique design highlight at the back

