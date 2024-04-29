S-Cross vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-cross Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 8.39 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.