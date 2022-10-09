S-Cross vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-cross nexon ev prime Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 8.39 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1462 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.