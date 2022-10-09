S-Cross vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-cross Harrier [2019-2023] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 8.39 Lakhs ₹ 13.84 Lakhs Mileage 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.