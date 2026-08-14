S-Cross vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-cross Rapid tsi Brand Maruti Suzuki Skoda Price ₹ 8.39 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.