In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Cross vs Astor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S-cross
|Astor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4