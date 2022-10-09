S-Cross vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-cross Wagon r [2019-2022] Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 8.39 Lakhs ₹ 4.93 Lakhs Mileage 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl 21.79 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.