S-Cross vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-cross Swift [2021-2024] Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 8.39 Lakhs ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Mileage 18.55 kmpl 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1197 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.55 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.