In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.55 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Cross vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S-cross
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.55 kmpl
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4