In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Cross vs S-Presso Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S-cross
|S-presso
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3