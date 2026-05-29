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Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Volkswagen Virtus

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Virtus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jimny Virtus
BrandMaruti SuzukiVolkswagen
Price₹ 12.31 Lakhs₹ 10.5 Lakhs
Mileage16.39 to 16.94 kmpl18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Jimny Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Front Right Side
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
K15B1.0L TSI
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Driving Range
678 Km936 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
134 Nm @ 4000 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.94 kmpl20.19 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres5.05 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 80 R15205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil SpringMc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil SpringTwist Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
195 / 80 R15205 / 55 R16
Bootspace
208 litres521 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres45 litres
Ground Clearance
210 mm179 mm
Length
3985 mm4561 mm
Wheelbase
2590 mm2651 mm
Height
1720 mm1507 mm
Kerb Weight
1200 kg1173 kg
Width
1645 mm1752 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
48
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch7 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:40 splitNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,98,05611,96,515
Ex-Showroom Price
12,31,50010,70,900
RTO
1,27,9801,17,420
Insurance
38,0767,695
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,04925,717
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

Virtus Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Volkswagen has officially entered the Sri Lankan passenger vehicle market through SAVWIPL’s partnership with Continental Cars and Commercials Ltd, launching the India-made Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan.
Volkswagen launches made-in-India Taigun and Virtus in Sri Lanka
29 May 2026
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition introduces a new Avocado Pearl finish with black styling while retaining the GT Plus Sport mechanical package.
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition: 4 things that change and 4 that don’t
6 Aug 2026
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is now exported to over 100 countries, including markets like Japan, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and Chile.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny crosses one lakh exports mark since 2023. Check details
23 Oct 2025
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition will be offered only with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition launched at 19.19 lakh, gets new Avocado Pearl colour
5 Aug 2026
The Suzuki Jimny Nomade Monster Hunter Wilds Edition will be on display at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026
Suzuki to showcase Jimny Monster Hunter at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026
29 Dec 2025
Maruti Suzuki may consider bringing the Jimny EV to India by the end of this decade. (Image: Instagram/SuzukiGarage)
Suzuki Jimny EV spotted in the wild. Will it come to India?
4 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The Virtus is one the safest sedan in India. The Volkswagen car has five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.
Volkswagen Virtus: Five reasons that make this sedan popular in India
23 Oct 2024
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
2022 Volkswagen Virtus premium mid-size sedan is based on the Group’s MQB A0 IN platform, Virtus is the longest sedan in its category.
2022 Volkswagen Virtus: First Look
8 Mar 2022
Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
13 Jan 2023
Volkswagen Virtus will be officially launched in India on June 9.
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