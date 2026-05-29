In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jimny
|Virtus
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3