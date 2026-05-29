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Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jimny Taigun
BrandMaruti SuzukiVolkswagen
Price₹ 12.31 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage16.39 to 16.94 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders4-

Filters
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Jimny Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K15B1.0L TSI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
678 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
134 Nm @ 4000 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
16.94 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
4WDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres5.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 80 R15205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil SpringMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil SpringRear twist beam
Rear Tyres
195 / 80 R15205/60 R16
Bootspace
208 litres385 Litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres50 Litres
Ground Clearance
210 mm-
Length
3985 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
2590 mm2651 mm
Height
1720 mm1612 mm
Kerb Weight
1200 kg-
Width
1645 mm4221 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Fog Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
46
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Split Rear Seat
40:40 split-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
Inclined-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,98,05612,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
12,31,50010,99,900
RTO
1,27,9801,20,620
Insurance
38,07639,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,04927,092
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

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