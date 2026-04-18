In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jimny
|Yaris
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|4
|4