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Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jimny Urban cruiser taisor
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 12.31 Lakhs₹ 7.76 Lakhs
Mileage16.39 to 16.94 kmpl20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Cruiser Taisor
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
E 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Jimny Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Headlight
Seats Turned Over
Infotainment System Main Menu
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
K15B1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Driving Range
678 Km806 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
134 Nm @ 4000 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.94 kmpl21.79 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 80 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
195 / 80 R15195 / 60 R16
Bootspace
208 litres308 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres37 litres
Ground Clearance
210 mm190 mm
Length
3985 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2590 mm2520 mm
Height
1720 mm1550 mm
Kerb Weight
1200 kg-
Width
1645 mm1765 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
4No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:40 split60:40 split
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,98,0568,82,955
Ex-Showroom Price
12,31,5007,76,500
RTO
1,27,98063,355
Insurance
38,07642,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,04918,978
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

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Latest Car & Bike News

The updated Urban Cruiser Taisor now gets a new colour and six airbags as standard in all variants.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor updated: Here are 5 things you should know before buying
15 Aug 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is now exported to over 100 countries, including markets like Japan, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and Chile.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny crosses one lakh exports mark since 2023. Check details
23 Oct 2025
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.77 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.91 lakh, ex-showroom
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor gets yet another price hike. Here's how much it costs now
10 Jul 2025
The Suzuki Jimny Nomade Monster Hunter Wilds Edition will be on display at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026
Suzuki to showcase Jimny Monster Hunter at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026
29 Dec 2025
Maruti Suzuki may consider bringing the Jimny EV to India by the end of this decade. (Image: Instagram/SuzukiGarage)
Suzuki Jimny EV spotted in the wild. Will it come to India?
4 May 2026
The Urban Cruiser Taisor by Toyota now features a Bluish Black exterior and six airbags as standard in all variants.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor gets 6 airbags as standard, new colour added
12 Aug 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
11 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
13 Jan 2023
Toyota Motor has launched the Maruti Fronx-based Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with two petrol engine options as well as a CNG version.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?
3 Apr 2024
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